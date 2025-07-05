Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pope Leo XIV signals continuity on fighting abuse with new head of child protection board

Pope Leo XIV is signalling his commitment to continuing the fight against clergy sexual abuse
FILE - Pope Leo XIV leaves after celebrating a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, June 29, 2025, where he conferred the pallium on newly appointed metropolitan archbishops. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Leo XIV leaves after celebrating a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, June 29, 2025, where he conferred the pallium on newly appointed metropolitan archbishops. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
By NICOLE WINFIELD – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV signaled commitment to continuing the fight against clergy sexual abuse by appointing France's Bishop Thibault Verny to head the Vatican's child protection advisory commission on Saturday.

Verny, 59, replaces American Cardinal Sean O'Malley, the retired archbishop of Boston. O'Malley was the founding president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, an advisory group Pope Francis established in 2014 to advise the church on best practices to fight abuse and protect children.

As the abuse scandal spread globally during Francis’ 12-year pontificate, the commission initially lost influence and its crowning recommendation — the creation of a tribunal to judge bishops who covered up for predator priests — went nowhere. After many years of reform and new members, it has become a place where victims can go to be heard and bishops can get advice on crafting guidelines to fight abuse.

Verny, who is currently the bishop of Chambery, France, has been a member of the commission since 2022 and heads the child protection council of the bishops conference in France, where the church has been rocked by revelations of decades and abuse by priests and bishops. He was among commission members who met with Leo last month.

The bishop has been responsible for doing an annual audit of the French church’s centers for receiving victims, an initiative that was started after a devastating 2021 report into the French scandal estimated 330,000 children in France had been sexually abused over the past 70 years by church personnel.

Cardinal O’Malley praised the appointment, saying Verny has developed in-depth experience helping victims and working with law enforcement and civil authorities to ensure accountability “for the serious failures of the church in France.”

In a statement, O’Malley also praised Leo for continuing to consider the commission a priority.

“The Holy Father’s words and deeds in these early months of his pontificate assure the world that the Church will not grow complacent in her efforts to as best possible ensure the protection of children, vulnerable adults and all people in our communities,” he said.

Verny, for his part, praised O’Malley’s leadership as courageous and having served as “a moral compass” for the church, a reference to O’Malley’s occasional statements of outrage when even Francis bungled an abuse case.

“I am committed, together with the members and personnel, to building on that legacy,” Verny said in a statement.

The American-born pope made the appointment the day before heading for a six-week vacation at the papal summer retreat south of Rome.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Pope Leo XIV arrives in St. Peter's Square to hold his weekly general audience, at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Credit: AP

Pope Leo XIV resumes the tradition of taking a summer vacation. But he's got plenty of homework

2h ago

Pope Leo XIV marks feast day as Vatican launches campaign to help erase its $57-68 million deficit

Mystery surrounds the Jeffrey Epstein files after Bondi claims 'tens of thousands' of videos

The Latest

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng, center, Fiona Eastwood, CEO of Merlin Entertainment, center right, and Niels B. Christiansen, President and CEO of Lego Group, center left, open Legoland Shanghai, China's first and world's largest Legoland resort in Shanghai, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

China's first Legoland opens to visitors in Shanghai

7m ago

Liverpool players join family of Diogo Jota and his brother for funeral held in Portugal

32m ago

3 mayors arrested in southern Turkey as part of crackdown on opposition

33m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?