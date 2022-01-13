For Buckhead cityhood, lack of support from local legislators on display

Groups that oppose cityhood, as well as leaders from Atlanta City Hall, Atlanta Public Schools and the Georgia Municipal Association, shared concerns during the meeting surrounding the future of APS, bond obligations and startup costs should Buckhead be carved into its own city.

The Buckhead City Committee did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Ed Lindsey, a former Republican state representative who now co-chairs the Committee for a United Atlanta, which opposes the cityhood movement, equated the venture with trying to unscramble an egg. He said it was especially significant that none of the lawmakers who represent Atlanta have sponsored the legislation that would allow Buckhead residents to vote this November on whether to create the new city.

Michael Handelman, who chairs the resident-led Neighbors for a United Atlanta, said he has yet to see evidence that creating a new police department from scratch would lead to a drop in crime. Tom Gehl, the director of government relations for the Georgia Municipal Association, said Buckhead cityhood could create a statewide precedent of “dividing wealthy neighborhoods from the less well-off areas.” He also said Buckhead cityhood could negatively impact municipal bond ratings statewide.

“Credit rating agencies are watching,” Gehl said.

Caption Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at the Georgia Chamber's "Eggs & Issues" breakfast at the Fox Theatre in downtown Atlanta, Georgia on January 12th, 2022. (Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In addition to the legislators, over 100 people attended the virtual meeting, including several Atlanta City Council members, Council President Doug Shipman and APS board members. Mayor Andre Dickens briefly joined the call to thank the leaders and express his belief that Atlanta should stay together.

“Together, we can go further and do more,” Dickens said.

Kenyatta Mitchell, the administration’s new director of intergovernmental affairs, spoke during the call — on her second day on the job — about what Dickens is doing to bolster public safety in Buckhead and work with state leaders.

While none of the Democratic lawmakers representing Atlanta have expressed support for Buckhead cityhood, the fate of the legislation could come down to Republican leaders who control the House and Senate, as well as Gov. Brian Kemp. Dickens has met with several state Republican leaders in recent weeks to lobby against Buckhead cityhood; they have yet to take a stance on the proposal.