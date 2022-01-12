Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens courts Legislature at annual Eggs & Issues Breakfast

He voiced optimism in that task due to the prevalence of tech companies ranging from Apple, Amazon and Google that do business in the city. The Georgia Tech alum spoke in a bipartisan manner as he sought to build rapport with state leaders.

“To Georgia lawmakers in this room this morning, there are about 400 steps between Atlanta City Hall and the Gold Dome,” Dickens said in reference to the State Capitol building adjacent to the city’s main administrative building.

“I don’t mind crossing the street to come see you to engage with you in person. And I hope you don’t mind to come over to City Hall and do the same with me.”

The native Atlantan even elicited some laughter from state leaders as he reflected on Monday’s national football championship victory by the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

“I stand here in my red tie as a reminder that I have this theme that I draw circles. I don’t draw lines to divide us. I’m a bulldog,” Dickens joked, reiterating a catch-phrase from his campaign and transition.

The annual event occurred at the Fox Theatre after it was held virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the other speakers thanked Dickens for his remarks.

During Clark’s speech, the Georgia Chamber President and CEO expressed a willingness to work with Dickens to address criminal gang activity and human trafficking in the city and regionwide. House Speaker Ralston said he’s looking forward to working with Dickens to address crime.

“Let’s draw some circles together guys, and give each other a little bit of time and a little bit of grace to be able to work well together in this great state of Georgia,” Dickens said.