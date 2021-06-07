Following weekend violence, Atlanta police chief announces department restructuring

“That’s where we’re having our greatest difficulties,” Bryant said, adding that in many cases, the guns involved are purchased legally.

While city agency heads normally do not participate in council meetings, City Council President Felicia Moore asked Bryant to speak Monday following the violence over the weekend. On Saturday, authorities said a 22-year-old behind the wheel of a car went on a shooting spree in Buckhead that injured one man and ended in a car crash. The suspect was arrested Saturday and denied bond on Monday.

A fatal shooting at a downtown apartment complex last week marked Atlanta’s 60th homicide case of the year. Following a historically deadly 2020, homicides are up more than 60% from this time last year.

“The public is scared,” Moore said. “People are feeling unsafe. People feel they can’t walk, they can’t jog, they can’t get gas at the gas station. There’s a bit of unease. And it’s not just in one area of town. ... The public certainly wants to hear action and what’s being done.”

Moore, who is also running to succeed Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms this year, urged Bryant to move officers from administrative duty onto patrol shifts, to increase police presence on the streets.

“It may be non-traditional, and it may be a little disruptive,” Moore said. “But if it helps to the goal of making sure we get as many officers as we can on the street, when we know we’re down 400 ... I wish you would explore being more aggressive in that area.”

Bryant said his restructuring plan includes administrative officers having more of a street presence, but he noted that “when we are cutting back in one area, it affects another.”

Bottoms announced last month she will not seek a second term. Following another recent spate of violence that left a 15-year-old shot to death, Bottoms announced she was forming a committee to provide feedback on “what more we can possibly do” to combat crime.

Council members peppered Bryant with questions about the department’s crime prevention strategies and recruitment efforts. Bryant said recruitment has increased in recent months and that the police department will use a marketing specialist to promote hiring.

“Trying to hire 400 to 500 officers is clearly an effort that is incredibly significant and will take a long time to accomplish,” said Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit, who added he wanted the city to put together a plan specifically focused on police recruitment.

Councilmen Antonio Brown and Andre Dickens, both of whom have also launched mayoral runs, spoke during the meeting. Brown said he wanted to see the department put a greater focus on community policing, especially in under-resourced areas. Dickens spoke about the need for APD to have a greater presence at known problem spots when crowds gather late on weekends.