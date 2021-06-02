BREAKING: Woman shot, killed in downtown Atlanta

A woman was fatally shot Wednesday morning in downtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The victim died at a hospital after being shot in the 100 block of the historic Auburn Avenue, Atlanta police confirmed to the news station. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
Police officers were congregated Wednesday morning outside the Dwell ATL apartment complex, which is located blocks from Georgia State University and markets to college students.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.