BREAKING: Woman shot, killed in downtown Atlanta

Atlanta police appear to be concentrating their investigation at the Dwell ATL apartment complex on Auburn Avenue, which is located blocks from Georgia State University.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Crime & Public Safety | Updated 22 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A woman was fatally shot Wednesday morning in downtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The victim died at a hospital after being shot in the 100 block of the historic Auburn Avenue, Atlanta police confirmed to the news station. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Atlanta police were investigating Wednesday morning at the Dwell ATL apartment complex on Auburn Avenue.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Police officers were congregated Wednesday morning outside the Dwell ATL apartment complex, which is located blocks from Georgia State University and markets to college students.

Atlanta police were investigating Wednesday morning at the Dwell ATL apartment complex on Auburn Avenue.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

