Following pause, more rental assistance dollars now available in Cobb

The Cobb Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted along party lines to accept an additional $6.9 million in rental assistance dollars from the federal government. That includes $1.5 million for people whose financial hardships aren’t directly related to the coronavirus, but have still struggled to pay the rent as housing costs have soared amid the pandemic.

Month after month, low-income residents facing evictions have been begging the commission for help, saying the local nonprofits tasked with keeping people in their homes frequently turn people away due to lack of funds.