Marietta schools to buy 100 Wi-Fi hot spots for students

The devices will be for students who are new to the school system or need that connectivity when the new year begins, said spokeswoman Jen Brock. Those hot spots will be loaned to the students.

A week after the school system closed its doors March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school board members voted to purchase 700 Wi-Fi hot spots so students could access the internet from home. The district also outfitted several school buses with Wi-Fi hot spots with 5G cellular connections and parked them at various locations around the city so students could do their work.