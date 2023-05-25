X

Fayette County hosting multigenerational reading challenge

Credit: FAYETTE COUNTY LIBRARY

Credit: FAYETTE COUNTY LIBRARY

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

The Fayette County Library is hoping to encourage residents to partake in a community reading challenge this summer.

The library system’s “All Together Now” reading challenge kicks off June 1 and backers hope it will encourage thousand of residents to get lost in the world of books.

“Summer reading is a great way for families to bond and develop a love of reading and learning,” Fayette County Library Director Michelle Bennett-Copeland said in a news release. “During summer reading, children have access to experiences that further their sense of discovery.

“Adults can learn new skills and form relationships that enhance their lives, too,” she said.

Residents can get the library’s summer reading program online at Fayette County Library (fayettecountyga.gov). It includes instructions on how to sign up for the challenge and a list of events for all ages, the library system said.

Bennett-Copeland said summer reading will help students remain prepared for education.

“Our goal is to reduce brain drain,” Bennett-Copeland said. “The literacy engagement and activities will allow participants to keep their minds active throughout the summer, which will prepare them for an enhanced school year.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools1h ago

Credit: John Raoux/AP

The Jolt: Top Republicans wait and watch after botched DeSantis rollout
56m ago

As Cobb prepares transit plans for 2024, opponents push back
1h ago

Credit: TNS

A striking gap between deaths of Black and white babies plagues the South
1h ago

Credit: TNS

A striking gap between deaths of Black and white babies plagues the South
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Stay safe: Memorial Day weekend often deadly on Georgia roads, waterways
54m ago
The Latest

$31M funding for Atlanta training center crosses first hurdle
15h ago
When can they return home? 1,000 displaced by crane crash wonder what’s next
16h ago
Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top