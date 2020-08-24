Experts: It’s too early to say if plasma therapy works against COVID-19

Dr. Amy Hajari Case, medical director of Pulmonary/Critical Care Research at Piedmont Healthcare, agreed. While convalescent therapy has shown promise, the evidence so far has not been conclusive as to whether it works, when it should be administered, and what dose is needed, she said.

Doctors have expressed concern about political influences on the FDA.

“To me, the emergency authorization sounds political,” said del Rio. “I hope the FDA is able to maintain its scientific integrity. Our safety depends on it.”

Scientists also challenged Trump’s claim that the Mayo Clinic study on the treatment had “proven to reduce mortality by 35%.”

Before the authorization, White House officials had suggested that there were politically motivated delays by the FDA in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease. The Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has come under fire by Democrats, who are quick to bring up perceived failures on the campaign trail.

Convalescent plasma is a century-old treatment that was used to fight off flu and measles outbreaks in the days before vaccines. And it was tried more recently during the Ebola outbreak. When the body encounters a new germ, it makes proteins called antibodies that target the infection. The antibodies float in plasma — the yellowish, liquid part of blood.

Del Rio said it’s worrying when the president promotes COVID-19 therapies, such as hydroxychloroquine, with scant evidence of efficacy and potential harmful side effects. The FDA granted hydroxychloroquine an emergency authorization before suspending it months later after several trials showed the drug didn’t work against COVID-19 and raised the risk of heart, kidney and liver problems.

In a letter describing the emergency authorization, the chief scientist for the FDA, Denise Hinton, noted: “COVID-19 convalescent plasma should not be considered a new standard of care for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Additional data will be forthcoming from other analyses and ongoing, well-controlled clinical trials in the coming months.”

But some worried that an emergency authorization could remove some important safety and protection measures in place and send the wrong message to the doctors and patients.

The World Health Organization on Monday cautioned that using blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat other patients is still considered an experimental therapy. Still, some patients are requesting the treatment instead of agreeing to take part in clinical studies.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.