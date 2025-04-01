2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Conyers horse park, police say

Two people were found shot to death early Tuesday inside a car at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, and police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Conyers police said they were conducting “proactive patrols” using cameras at around 4:20 a.m. when they noticed a red sedan in the parking lot of the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center, located within the horse park, according to spokesperson Quantavis Garcia.

After seeing the “suspicious” vehicle had a shattered driver’s side window, an officer responded to the location and found a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside the car, police said. Their names have not been released because their next of kin has not yet been notified.