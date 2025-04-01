2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Conyers horse park, police say

Two people were found shot to death early Tuesday inside a car at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, and police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.
Conyers police said they were conducting “proactive patrols” using cameras at around 4:20 a.m. when they noticed a red sedan in the parking lot of the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center, located within the horse park, according to spokesperson Quantavis Garcia.
After seeing the “suspicious” vehicle had a shattered driver’s side window, an officer responded to the location and found a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside the car, police said. Their names have not been released because their next of kin has not yet been notified.
“Both subjects had gunshot wounds to their body and were pronounced deceased on the scene,” Garcia said.
Police said they are investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide, and that there is no threat to the public. The two deceased were from Conyers, Garcia said.
The park, located about four miles northeast of I-20, opened in 1995 and was the official equestrian venue for the Olympic Games a year later. Its sprawling 1,400 acres are home to competitions, festivals, concerts and wedding receptions, according to the park’s website.
Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact Conyers police at 770-929-4203.
