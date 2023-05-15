Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill to begin 18-month prison sentence Monday

Throughout his tenure, he remained popular among many Clayton residents, who elected him four times. Supporters lauded him for arrests made by his elite fugitive squad, for projecting a no-nonsense aura that they said made criminals think twice about wrongdoing in Clayton County, and for sending cards to moms on birthdays and Mother’s Day.

“Crime didn’t go up until a certain person was gone,” Clayton Commissioner Felicia Franklin, a supporter of Hill’s, said during discussions of a sheriff’s office budget request at a recent commission meeting.

Detractors, however, say Hill was a bully whose antics stifled economic growth in Clayton County. They point to numerous deaths at the jail and the dozens of lawsuits filed by detainees, former Clayton deputies and others against Hill as a financial drain on the county and corrosive to Clayton’s reputation.

“The public needs to know what a terrifying and unsafe place the Clayton County Jail is,” Jamie Mills, a former detainee at the jail, told the Southern Center for Human Rights, which sued the Clayton sheriff’s office for overcrowding during the pandemic. “People should know what is happening in their backyards, what is happening with their tax dollars.”