Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to 18 months in federal prison

Explore Victor Hill timeline

Federal authorities indicted Hill in April 2021 for violating the civil rights of detainees at the jail by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. Jailers are allowed to use the restraint devices only if a detainee may cause personal harm to themselves or others.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill from duty two months later, after a three-person panel said Hill could not carry out his duties as sheriff while under indictment. After being removed, Hill sued to get his job back, but was rebuffed by several courts.

Nonetheless he promised on social media for the more than a year while he awaited trial that he would be exonerated and return to the office that he held since 2005, except for four years between 2008 and 2012 when Kem Kimbrough was sheriff for one term. Hill would return to beat Kimbrough in 2012 and remain sheriff until Kemp suspended him.

Hill has been a divisive figure from the first day he took office when he put snipers on the roof of the jail after firing more than two dozen employees. He also once jailed a potential rival for his job, and was charged in 2015 with reckless conduct in the shooting of a woman at a Gwinnett County model home. He said he was demonstrating “police tactics” when the weapon accidentally went off.

Supporters of the defrocked sheriff, however, consider him a hero who remembered to send birthday cards to the elderly and created a strong man persona meant to keep bad guys from crossing into Clayton.

Detractors, however, portray him as a wanna-be dictator whose antics have deterred economic development in the county for two decades. To them, Hill’s sentencing is the breath of fresh air that has been years in the making.