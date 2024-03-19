Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill transferred to community confinement

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has been released to community confinement, two months shy of spending one year in prison in Arkansas.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Tuesday that Hill, 59, was released Monday from FCI Forrest City in Forrest City, Arkansas, where he had been imprisoned since May 15 of last year.
“On March 18, 2024, Victor Hill was transferred from FCC Forrest City Low to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ (FBOP) Atlanta Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office,” the bureau of prisons said in an email. “Community confinement means the individual is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house).
“For safety reasons, we do not specify an individual’s specific location nor do we discuss the reasons for transfer,” the bureau added.
According to the bureau, Hill will be on full release April 26.
Hill was convicted by a federal jury in October 2022 of violating the civil rights of six detainees in the Clayton County jail by ordering staff to strap them into restraint chairs as punishment, which is illegal. The chairs can only be used legally as a stopping the inmate from harming himself or others.
He was sentenced in March 2023 to 18 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross. It was unclear Tuesday why his sentence has been shortened.
