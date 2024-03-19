Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill transferred to community confinement

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has been released to community confinement, two months shy of spending one year in prison in Arkansas.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Tuesday that Hill, 59, was released Monday from FCI Forrest City in Forrest City, Arkansas, where he had been imprisoned since May 15 of last year.

“On March 18, 2024, Victor Hill was transferred from FCC Forrest City Low to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ (FBOP) Atlanta Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office,” the bureau of prisons said in an email. “Community confinement means the individual is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house).