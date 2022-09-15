BreakingNews
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
ajc logo
X

Mitzi Bickers to appeal conviction in Atlanta City Hall bribery case

Pastor Mitzi Bickers arrives at the U.S. District Court in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Pastor Mitzi Bickers arrives at the U.S. District Court in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Pastor and political operative was recently sentenced to serve 14 years in prison

Attorneys for former city of Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers on Wednesday filed a notice of her intent to appeal her March conviction on bribery and other charges in a cash-for-contracts scheme at City Hall.

Bickers, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in southeast Atlanta, was found guilty of nine of the dozen felony counts against her by a jury of six men and six women. The counts included conspiracy to commit bribery, money laundering, wire fraud and filing false tax returns.

Bickers was the first person to face a trial in the sprawling City Hall probe. An appeal was expected.

U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones last week sentenced Bickers to serve 14 years in prison and ordered her to pay restitution to the city of Atlanta of almost $2.96 million. She has been held on house arrest until contacted to report to prison in Alabama.

Bickers, a get-out-the vote guru, helped Kasim Reed win his first campaign for mayor in 2009 and later took a role in his administration.

Bickers, who had no direct role in contracting, was accused of using her influence to help steer millions in city construction contracts to prominent Atlanta contractors Elvin R. “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr. while also demanding a cut of the proceeds.

Prosecutors said Bickers pocketed more than $2 million in the scheme. To avoid questions about the funds, prosecutors alleged she deposited just shy of the $10,000 threshold that requires financial institutions to report such deposits to the federal government.

This story is developing. Return to AJC.com for updates.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back2h ago
Terence Denson (center) speaks to friends after a peaceful rally at Windsor Plaza, where a gunfight Aug. 7 left two people dead and four injured, including a 6-year-old girl. Denson was shot and killed Thursday night at a Mechanicsville bar.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Grieving dad, ‘neighborhood hero’ fatally shot at Mechanicsville sports bar
18h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by erasing personal debts while in office
1h ago
ajc.com

Week 4 Softball Rankings
ajc.com

Week 4 Softball Rankings
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build toll lanes along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties. (AJC file photo y Hyosub Shin).

Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
3h ago
The Latest
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by erasing personal debts while in office
1h ago
Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett
20h ago
Climate law a wrench in Hyundai’s plans for $5.5 billion EV plant
22h ago
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top