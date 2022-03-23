Jury finds Mitzi Bickers guilty in Atlanta corruption case

A federal jury has found Mitzi Bickers guilty of nine charges in the first trial in the Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation.
The jury of six men and six women returned the verdict Wednesday afternoon, finding Bickers guilty in nine of 12 counts in the indictment, including money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery.
Bickers had faced the 12 counts in an indictment that alleged she orchestrated a multimillion-dollar cash-for-contracts scheme that benefited contractors Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr., who previously pleaded guilty and testified against Bickers.
Prosecutors alleged Bickers received some $2 million in bribes over the course of several years and that she used her connections and influence before and after she left City Hall, bribing other officials in the process.
-This is a breaking news story. Please return to AJC.com for updates.