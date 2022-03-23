Jury finds Mitzi Bickers guilty in Atlanta corruption case

The jury of six men and six women returned the verdict Wednesday afternoon, finding Bickers guilty in nine of 12 counts in the indictment, including money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery.

Bickers had faced the 12 counts in an indictment that alleged she orchestrated a multimillion-dollar cash-for-contracts scheme that benefited contractors Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr., who previously pleaded guilty and testified against Bickers.