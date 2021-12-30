EPA to require Sterigenics to self-report toxic emissions

Sterigenics did so, too — until it stopped in 2017.

The EPA’s website says the company was not required to report its emissions before now because of a technicality. When Congress created the toxin database in 1987, only companies officially classified as manufacturers were required to report. So even though Sterigenics has handled as much as 40 times the reporting threshold in years past, it was exempt from reporting because its facilities are classified as “support services.”

BD is classified as a manufacturer because it also manufactures medical equipment.

Sterigenics told the EPA it was willing to comply with the reporting requirements, noting that it has provided similar information to the EPA and the state Environmental Protection Division in the past, according to EPA documents. The EPD is reviewing whether to require additional reporting of its own, through Sterigenics’ air permit.

A Sterigenics spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment. The company insists its operations are safe, and says that recent upgrades to its facilities capture more than 99.99% of the ethylene oxide used.