Second public hearing tonight on Sterigenics air quality permit

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will hold its second and final public hearing tonight on a medical device sterilization company’s request for a new air quality permit.
The hearing on Sterigenics’ request will be held virtually from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The meeting can be accessed through Zoom or by phone, and details on how to join can be viewed on EPD’s website.
Sterigenics has for decades been permitted to use ethylene oxide gas in sterilization processes for medical equipment at its plant off Atlanta Road near Smyrna. But the company has been under heavy public scrutiny since 2019 when its emissions of the gas was flagged in a federal report on elevated cancer risk.
The draft permit under consideration by the EPD will replace the current, less stringent one that’s now in effect, according to agency spokesman Kevin Chambers. It would limit the annual ethylene oxide emissions from the plant, limit the amount of ethylene oxide that can be used at the facility and requires ongoing operation and maintenance of the company’s new pollution controls.
The deadline for residents to submit comments in writing to the EPD is 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Comments can be emailed to epd.comments@dnr.ga.gov with the subject line: Sterigenics Air Quality Permit.