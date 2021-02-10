Second public hearing tonight on Sterigenics air quality permit

The hearing on Sterigenics’ request will be held virtually from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The meeting can be accessed through Zoom or by phone, and details on how to join can be viewed on EPD’s website.

Sterigenics has for decades been permitted to use ethylene oxide gas in sterilization processes for medical equipment at its plant off Atlanta Road near Smyrna. But the company has been under heavy public scrutiny since 2019 when its emissions of the gas was flagged in a federal report on elevated cancer risk.