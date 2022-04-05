ajc logo
X

East Cobb voters cast ballots Tuesday in special State House election

The Georgia State Capitol as viewed from the James H. “Sloppy” Floyd Building. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
The Georgia State Capitol as viewed from the James H. “Sloppy” Floyd Building. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

Local News
By AJC staff

The AJC is watching results from an unusual special election for the State House Tuesday in East Cobb.

The winner will replace Matt Dollar, who resigned his House District 45 seat in the Legislature to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia. But the interim legislator may not be in office for long. Dollar’s unexpired term ends this year.

The special election began hours after the 2022 legislative session ended, and about a month before voting begins for the May primary election, which determines the two major party candidates for races up and down the ballot. That includes Dollar’s old district.

Election results

These results are unofficial and incomplete until certified. Results will be updated until the vote tally is complete.

If the results do not appear above, click this link.

ExploreLearn more about the special election

About the Author

AJC staff
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Pop-up radio station opens on Atlanta Beltline
7h ago
Have questions about Cobb cityhood elections? County to host town halls
7h ago
MARTA surveying Clayton County residents on BRT proposal
10h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top