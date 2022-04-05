East Cobb voters cast ballots Tuesday in special State House election

The winner will replace Matt Dollar, who resigned his House District 45 seat in the Legislature to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia. But the interim legislator may not be in office for long. Dollar’s unexpired term ends this year.

The special election began hours after the 2022 legislative session ended, and about a month before voting begins for the May primary election, which determines the two major party candidates for races up and down the ballot. That includes Dollar’s old district.