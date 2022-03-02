Special election set for April to fill lame duck Georgia House seat in East Cobb

As a result, the stakes for the special election are unusually low. The winner won’t automatically earn a spot on the November general election ballot for the redrawn district. And, barring a special-called session of the state Legislature, it’s unlikely they will do much legislating in the remainder of Dollar’s term this year.

Dollar, who championed the East Cobb cityhood movement, resigned in February to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia.

Early voting begins March 14 for the special election, and the last day to register is March 7. Four candidates have qualified to run, according to county election officials: Democrat James Dustin McCormick and Republicans Pamela Alayon, Mitchell Kaye and Daryl Wilson.

State Rep. Sharon Cooper, who is being drawn out of her district and into Dollar’s, is running for election in the new District 45 in November, and is considered the frontrunner to nab the Republican nomination.