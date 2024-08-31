Dry morning, scattered storms in the afternoon

It will be a hot and stormy Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
But before the rain arrives, it will be warm and dry in the morning. Atlanta will only go down to 73 degrees overnight, and the humidity will be high, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s across North Georgia by the afternoon, when rain chances will also start to increase. Scattered showers are expected to hit the city mostly between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
“That chance of rain, well, it’s going to stick around through the Labor Day holiday and early next week,” Deon said.
A cold front will move south into Georgia on Monday, bringing additional rain. Showers will remain scattered and mostly affect the eastern parts of the state.
The front will bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs will be in the low 80s and high 70s.
