SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Dry morning, scattered storms in the afternoon

ajc.com

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

By
50 minutes ago

It will be a hot and stormy Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

But before the rain arrives, it will be warm and dry in the morning. Atlanta will only go down to 73 degrees overnight, and the humidity will be high, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s across North Georgia by the afternoon, when rain chances will also start to increase. Scattered showers are expected to hit the city mostly between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“That chance of rain, well, it’s going to stick around through the Labor Day holiday and early next week,” Deon said.

ExploreHard workers can chill out over Labor Day weekend with these 8 cool events

A cold front will move south into Georgia on Monday, bringing additional rain. Showers will remain scattered and mostly affect the eastern parts of the state.

The front will bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs will be in the low 80s and high 70s.

Five-day forecast, Sept. 1, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Scattered afternoon showers, highs in the 90s in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

We’re getting a return of summer heat this week
Placeholder Image

Temps reach mid 90s with humidity steadily climbing
Placeholder Image

Hot and muggy with chance of isolated showers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Glydways

Self-driving pods to take passengers from Atlanta airport to College Park
Scattered afternoon showers, highs in the 90s in Atlanta
Former Fulton election workers bring new case against Rudy Giuliani
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How to watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in Yellow Jackets’ home opener
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?