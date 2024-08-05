SEVERE WEATHER

Debby leaves 4 dead, heavy damage in Florida

At least four people have died in Florida due to Tropical Storm Debby. City workers prepare to haul and cut a tree that fell in Oldsmar.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

At least four people have died in Florida due to Tropical Storm Debby. City workers prepare to haul and cut a tree that fell in Oldsmar.
By
1 hour ago

At least four people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Debby, which pounded Florida with heavy rain and winds Monday as the system crawls north into Georgia.

Debby made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend around 7 a.m. as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. Hours later, it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

But the damage had already been done despite it coming ashore near Steinhatchee, a sparsely populated community of about 1,000 residents. On Monday morning, about 30 miles inland, a 13-year-old boy was killed after a tree crashed into a mobile home in Levy County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies had responded to the home at 8 a.m. and found the boy “crushed inside.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with this tragedy,” the sheriff’s office said. “We encourage everyone to use extreme caution as they begin to assess and clean up the damage. Downed powerlines and falling trees are among the many hazards. One life is too many. Please be safe.”

A National Weather Service meteorologist told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday that the heavy rain saturates the soil, which makes trees more likely to topple over. Officials also warned of life-threatening storm surges in Florida due to the slow-moving storm, which had the had the potential to lead to severe flooding in the southeastern U.S.

Extensive flooding was captured Monday in Cedar Key, Florida, with many roads covered in several feet of water, according to photos taken by Cedar Key Fire Rescue. In other areas, trees toppled over and debris littered the ground.

“Let’s continue to pray that the second surge does not do any more damage than this one did,” fire officials said.

Further south, a truck driver died after losing control and colliding with a concrete wall along I-75 in the Tampa area early Monday, according to the Associated Press. The impact sent his truck into a canal.

A tractor-trailer dangles from a bridge on I-75 near Tampa, Florida, early Monday. The driver was killed.

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Late Sunday, a 12-year-old boy was among two people killed in a wreck in Dixie County, located east of Steinhatchee. Authorities said the boy was in a car driven by a 38-year-old woman that struck a median and then overturned off the wet road. Another teenager in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 61 of the state’s 64 counties. There were about 3,000 National Guard service members readying for response efforts.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, at least 240,000 customers were without power across the state, according to poweroutage.us. Officials said 17,000 linemen have been mobilized to assist with restoration efforts.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Submitted by Heather Stroh

Deadly Debby heads for South Georgia; National Guard troops ready11m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Storms in South Georgia: How to prepare for wind and flooding from Debby
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Debby now a hurricane, bringing torrential rain, threats of tornadoes
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Debby is a slow-moving storm. Here’s what to expect in Georgia2h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Man found stabbed to death behind Newnan Dollar General; 1 in custody4m ago
Man shot while helping daughter move from boyfriend’s home, police say19m ago
College Park investigators determine man did not die from gunshot2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Paul McPherson

NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor is a former UGA athlete and journalism alum
Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president