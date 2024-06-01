Breaking: UPDATE | Water main in downtown Atlanta repaired, system still being pressurized
June 28, 2023 Atlanta: One day after a massive sinkhole opened along one of the most traveled roads in Midtown Atlanta, swallowing an SUV, traffic was moving again on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Crews were still digging out dirt and temporary roadblocks remain in place on Ponce de Leon Avenue, but at least one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes are open. The portion of road between Myrtle Street and Argonne Avenue had been closed to traffic since Tuesday afternoon to repair a broken sewer pipe that caused the surface to collapse. Officials with the city’s department of watershed management described the culprit as a “breach” in the pipe about 15 to 18 feet below the surface but did not elaborate further. Crews worked at the site overnight excavating the hole and making the repairs. A spokesperson for the department said there is no estimated time of completion. Atlanta police said they received a call just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday about the vehicle that fell into a hole at 265 Ponce de Leon Avenue, in front of Torched Hop Brewery and across the street from Mary Mac’s Tea Room. The area is located just east of Piedmont Avenue. Photos showed the front of the white Ford Expedition tilted diagonally inside the sinkhole, with only its rear tires still on a level surface. According to Channel 2 Action News, the driver was trying to make a right turn when the vehicle fell in. He managed to climb out of the driver’s-side window, while his wife escaped out of a back door. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

A water main break near Downtown Atlanta caused one of the more serious water service disruptions to face the city of Atlanta, but with the city’s old water and sewer infrastructure, it’s certainly not the first.

In recent years, boil water advisories have been common after water main breaks, and some outages have been traffic events, such as the sinkhole that swallowed an SUV near Mary Mac’s Tea Room on Ponce last summer.

And the recent voter renewal of the Atlanta sales tax for water and sewer came with a reminder the Municipal Optional Sales Tax, or MOST, first instituted in 2004, is used to fund water and sewer improvements ordered as a result of a federal lawsuit over water quality violations. DeKalb County, which has its own Watershed Department, has its own history of water infrastructure failures.

Here are some of the recent problems from water main breaks across metro Atlanta. It’s a selected list from many others.

July 2023: Sinkhole saga raises questions about city infrastructure. A massive sinkhole on Ponce de Leon Avenue swallowed up a car last Tuesday after a broken sewer pipe about 18 feet below the street caused the roadway to collapse. Luckily, the two passengers inside escaped without injury and city crews worked around the clock to fill the hole. But the newest sinkhole saga raises a flurry of questions about the state of Atlanta’s infrastructure, which already causes headaches for drivers trying to traverse the city’s beaten up roads. Read the full story

December 2022: Problems attributed to cold weather led to problems in four metro Atlanta counties. At least four metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems, with one planning to distribute bottled water to residents. Water issues were reported in Atlanta, Fulton County, DeKalb, Clayton and Forsyth. Read more.

June 2020: Boil water advisory followed water main break near Georgia Tech. A boil water advisory was needed in the city of Atlanta and South Fulton County after a water main break on Georgia Tech’s campus led to widespread outages. Read more

February 2020: Portion of Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail closed for sinkhole repairs. The trail was closed just north of Krog Street Market and south of Montag Circle. The city’s Department of Watershed Management was called to assess the problem and determine what repairs were needed. Read more

March 2019: Massive water main break affects South Fulton County. Up to 100,000 water customers were under a boil water advisory after a water main break near Fairburn and Cascade roads. The outage affected water use in parts of Chattahoochee Hills, South Fulton, Union City and Fairburn. Read the full story. RELATED: Water users express frustration with the Atlanta Watershed response.

December 2018: Boil water advisory issued in city of Atlanta after problem at Hemphill water plant. Large parts of the city were without water Monday morning after an issue at an Atlanta water treatment plant and pumping station, officials said. The city said in a statement that due to a “control issue” at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant and Pumping Station, areas had low pressure or no water. Read more.

December 2018 Atlanta water outage was linked to systemwide leaks. A water outage that disrupted Atlanta’s water system for more than a day has roots in a problem that has long bedeviled the city: How to stop water from leaking out of a decayed system? Read the full story

March 2018: 48-inch water main break near Buford Highway causes problems across DeKalb. Sometime around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a four-foot water main broke near Buford Highway and I-285 in Doraville, creating a lake on one of metro Atlanta’s major arteries. Georgia’s fourth-largest county spent much of the day dealing with water outages and low pressure, not to mention concerns about sanitary conditions. Read more

May 2016: Power outage blamed on storms affected Atlanta water stations; boil water advisory issued. Major storms created electrical power outages, resulting in a temporary loss of pressure in the drinking water system at two pumping stations. A boil water advisory was issued for area that included downtown Atlanta and Avon Avenue to the south, Holtzclaw Street to the east and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard to the west. Read more

