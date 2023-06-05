Democrats divided over public safety training center

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is the chief supporter of the proposed Atlanta public safety center and one of the most prominent Democrats in Georgia. But the project is spurring a deepening divide among members as the City Council’s vote nears.

To highlight the growing rift, the Young Democrats of Georgia held a news conference at City Hall this morning to formally condemn the project. Among the speakers: Group president Bryce Berry and DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry.

DeKalb County commissioner Ted Terry highlighted the environmental concerns with building a police training center on an 85-acre wooded property in his county. ”The resilience of the South River and the strength of the communities it nourishes remind us of our own resilience and strength. Let’s harness that power to create an environment that is as fair as it is flourishing, a community as equitable as it is vibrant.” He added: “Today is a good, good day to fight the system.” Read more from AJC Politics in The Jolt