Authorities clearing Atlanta training center site, construction looms

SWAT teams from the Atlanta and DeKalb County police departments, as well as Georgia State Patrol troopers and representatives from other agencies, were seen at the site in southwest DeKalb County.

The operation was taking place several days after officials announced that initial land disturbance permits had been approved for the $90-million facility — and about three weeks after a similar clearing operation resulted in the death of 26-year-old Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran.