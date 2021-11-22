Closing arguments delivered in Ahmaud Arbery case

Caption Defendants William "Roddie" Bryan (left), Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael have been charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery. Credit: Associated Press Credit: Associated Press

Thirty witnesses were called during trial — seven from the defense, 23 from the state.

“The state’s position is all three of these defendants made assumptions, made assumptions about what was going on that day,” Dunikoski said. “And they made their decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down the street.”

Jason Sheffield, who represents Travis McMichael, said the 35-year-old was within his right to chase and try to detain Arbery under Georgia’s old citizen’s arrest law. He argued his client had no choice but to open fire in self-defense.

The citizen’s arrest law, repealed in the wake of Arbery’s killing, gave private citizens the right to detain someone if they had “reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion” that person was escaping a felony.

Arbery entered a home under construction at least five times in weeks prior to his killing. He was captured on surveillance footage, but prosecutors said there is no proof he ever stole anything. The McMichaels had seen him inside the home, defense attorneys said, and suspected he stole more than $2,000 worth of electronic equipment from a neighbor’s boat.

The neighborhood was on edge, Sheffield said. Security cameras sprouted up, and neighbors shared their concerns on community Facebook pages.

“What was happening in their neighborhood scared them. It caused them concern,” Sheffield said of the neighborhood. “It was unsettling to imagine people lurking and sneaking around your property at night, so that your cameras were going off. ... That’s frightening.”

He said Travis McMichael never intended to kill Arbery but had no choice when Arbery ran up on him and the two struggled over the 12-gauge shotgun.

“He never, ever, when he left his driveway that day, thought that things would end this way. Not ever,” Sheffield said, calling the end result “absolutely horrific and tragic.”

Travis McMichael testified last week, saying he thought Arbery would continue running. Instead, Arbery approached the former Coast Guard member as he stood in front of his truck holding his gun.

“Travis doesn’t have a duty to retreat,” Sheffield said. “He’s allowed to stay where he thinks he is lawfully allowed to be and to try to defend himself and others.

“This is where the law is intertwined with heartache and tragedy,” he explained. “You are allowed to defend yourself. You are allowed to use force that is likely to cause death or serious bodily injury if you believe it’s necessary. At that moment, Travis believed it was necessary.”

Dunikoski said a person can’t claim self-defense after initiating danger themselves if they are the initial aggressors or committing a felony while doing so. She gave an example of a robber who shot and killed a clerk after the clerk fought back.

“Three-on-one,” she said of Arbery’s final moments. “Two pickup trucks, two guns. They want you to believe he was a danger to them ... There’s three of them. If you are the initial, unjustified aggressor, you don’t get to claim self-defense.”

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, left the courtroom when Laura Hogue, who represents Greg McMichael, referred to Arbery as a “nighttime intruder” who went to the home “night after night” and “knew exactly why the McMichaels were trying to detain him.”

Arbery, she said, “was not an innocent victim” when he went “plundering” through the home.

“A beautiful teenager with a broad smile and a crooked baseball cap can go astray. He can deteriorate and lose his way. And years later, he can end up creeping into a home that is not his own, and running away instead of facing the consequences,” Hogue said. “No one is saying that Ahmaud Arbery deserved to die for whatever it was he was doing inside 220 Satilla Drive. That’s not why he died. He died, because for whatever inexplicable, illogical reason, instead of staying where he was... he chose to fight.”

Dunikoski noted again that Arbery had no weapons, no cellphone and couldn’t call for help.

“Travis McMichael said he was penned between the two trucks,” Dunikoski said, referring to what the defendants told police shortly after the shooting. “Greg McMichael said he was ‘trapped like a rat’ between the two trucks, the ultimate false imprisonment.”

Kevin Gough, who represents Bryan, said his client never shot anyone.

“He was armed only with his cellphone,” said Gough, who noted his client turned over the footage to police at the scene and later sat for interviews with investigators.

Even if he had known the McMichaels had guns, Gough said, “What could he have done to stop it?”

Gough filed a motion Friday to have his client tried individually later filed another mistrial motion over gatherings outside the courthouse, where Black Panther Party members waved flags as demonstrators carried signs declaring “Justice for Ahmaud.” Both of Gough’s motions were denied.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Tuesday.