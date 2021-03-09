DeKalb officials tout film studio’s ‘transformational’ potential

Two representatives from Blackhall Global Partners — Peter Rumbold and Jeff Weber — also joined the call to discuss the plans.

Rumbold said the project would be “incredibly beneficial” to south DeKalb and reinforce Georgia’s reputation as “the Hollywood of the South.” Weber said he’s looking forward to continuing to work collaboratively with county officials and community members.

“It’s a big site, it has a lot of challenges for us, so we need to kind of all be pulling in the same direction,” he said.

The expansion that Weber’s team is currently seeking permits for does not involve a 40-acre parcel that has been the subject of a land swap between Blackhall and DeKalb County, a representative for the development team said.

The county and Blackhall closed on that swap — which involves giving part of the existing Intrenchment Creek Park to the film studio — last month, but a pair of environmental groups have filed a lawsuit to try and prevent things from proceeding any further.