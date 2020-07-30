DeKalb to close one COVID testing site, hopes to relocate

The DeKalb Board of Health with close one of its COVID-19 testing sites this week, but officials said they hope to find a replacement site soon.
Friday will be the last day for testing at Rehoboth Baptist Church, located at 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.
Health board spokesman Eric Nickens said that’s when the county’s contract for the site expires, and that construction set to begin soon on an adjacent property would also impact traffic flow.
“It is not ideal, but we don’t have a choice in the matter,” Nickens said. “Several replacement locations are under evaluation and we hope to announce a replacement very soon.”
Meanwhile, several other free DeKalb testing sites remain open.
Effective Monday, the following five locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday:
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur
- Former K-Mart parking lot, 5597 Buford Highway NE, Doraville
- Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta
- Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Drive, Decatur
- Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Drive, Stonecrest
The Greenforest Community Baptist Church site is also open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, by appointment only. Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until noon, by appointment only.
Those interested in scheduling a test at any DeKalb site can visit dekalbhealth.net or call the county’s COVID-19 call center at 404-294-3700, Option 1. The call center is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.