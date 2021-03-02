DeKalb sheriff’s office hosting hiring event

According to a flyer for the event, the agency is looking for eligible detention officers, deputies and security technicians. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a GED or high school diploma, be a United States citizen and have no felony or domestic violence convictions.

Salaries start at $37,000 and include four-weeks paid training, tuition reimbursement, 15 paid vacation days and health benefits. Salaries start at $39,000 for new hires with a four-year degree.