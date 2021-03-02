X

DeKalb sheriff’s office hosting hiring event

DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox
Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will hold an in-person hiring event this weekend.

According to a flyer for the event, the agency is looking for eligible detention officers, deputies and security technicians. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a GED or high school diploma, be a United States citizen and have no felony or domestic violence convictions.

Salaries start at $37,000 and include four-weeks paid training, tuition reimbursement, 15 paid vacation days and health benefits. Salaries start at $39,000 for new hires with a four-year degree.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the sheriff’s office, located at 4415 Memorial Drive in Decatur.

Applications can be filled out online to avoid lines and are available at dekalbsheriff.org/careers.

