DeKalb sheriff’s office hosting hiring event

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will hold an in-person hiring event this weekend.
According to a flyer for the event, the agency is looking for eligible detention officers, deputies and security technicians. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a GED or high school diploma, be a United States citizen and have no felony or domestic violence convictions.
Salaries start at $37,000 and include four-weeks paid training, tuition reimbursement, 15 paid vacation days and health benefits. Salaries start at $39,000 for new hires with a four-year degree.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the sheriff’s office, located at 4415 Memorial Drive in Decatur.
Applications can be filled out online to avoid lines and are available at dekalbsheriff.org/careers.