DeKalb schools to install hundreds of water bottle filling stations

The school district will use $535,537 in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase 625 stations from Marks Plumbing Parts & Commercial Supply Product. The stations will replace traditional water fountains, Chief Operating Officer Benjamin Estill told school board members on Monday.

Board members unanimously approved the request to purchase the stations. As of Monday, 95% of elementary schools, 80% of middle and 70% of high schools were outfitted with the stations, Estill said.