ajc logo
X

DeKalb school board allocates $2 million for improving baseball fields

Redan's Miles Fore, right, celebrates his two-run home run with coach Marvin Pruitt in the 7th inning of the first game in the Class AAAA state final series in June, 2020, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Redan's Miles Fore, right, celebrates his two-run home run with coach Marvin Pruitt in the 7th inning of the first game in the Class AAAA state final series in June, 2020, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: JASON GETZ / JGETZ@AJC.COM

Credit: JASON GETZ / JGETZ@AJC.COM

Local News | 59 minutes ago
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The DeKalb County School District is taking the first steps in making improvements at two of its baseball fields.

The district set aside $2 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue to use towards refurbishing the fields at Redan High School and Druid Hills Middle School.

DeKalb schools say the improvements were not included in the district’s latest Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program approved by voters in 2016, so the district will use contingency funds to pay for the project.

ExploreDeKalb, Decatur school officials praise passage of annexation bill

Board of Education members on Monday approved the allocation. The timeline for the project and details about what the improvements would entail have not been released by the district.

The two fields were chosen in response to the “urgent athletic needs of the students” who attend schools in these clusters, according to a summary of the board agenda item.

Chief Operations Officer D. Benjamin Estill said once the Redan and Druid Hills projects are complete, the fields at Towers, Clarkston, Columbia, McNair, Southwest Dekalb, Lithonia, Martin Luther King Jr. and Stephenson high schools will be improved in that order.

ExploreDeKalb County to install UV technology to fight COVID-19 in classrooms

The Redan Raiders’ baseball program has produced several players who have moved onto NCAA or Major League Baseball teams, including Brandon Phillips, Chris Nelson and Domonic Brown. It made history in 2013 when it became the first all-Black team from metro Atlanta to win a state championship in the Georgia High School Association.

Druid Hills Middle School’s field is home to Druid Hill High’s Red Devils baseball team. Support and interest from the community has grown in recent years, Estill said.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top