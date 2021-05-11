ajc logo
DeKalb schools name teachers, principals of the year

By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The DeKalb County School District is paying tribute to its top employees for the 2020-21 school year.

DeKalb recently honored the principals and teachers of the year in a ceremony. The winners were selected by their peers. School-level teachers of the year are in the running to be named the top teacher for their region, the district said.

This year’s regional principals of the year are:

  • Region I: Lori Bolds, Montgomery Elementary School
  • Region 2: Kathy Cunningham, Tucker Middle School
  • Region 3: Mark Bryant, E.L. Miller Elementary School
  • Region 4: Edward Conner, DeKalb Early College Academy
  • Region 5: Thomas Glanton, Southwest DeKalb High School
  • Region 6: Derrica Boochee-Davis, Columbia High School
  • Region 7: Ronald Mitchell, Ronald McNair Middle School
“Each day, the employees of this district share their talent, dedication and passion to make sure every scholar has an opportunity to excel in and outside of the classroom,” Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in a statement posted on the district’s website. “Thank you for all that you do for our scholars and the district.”

The individual teachers and employees of the year for schools in all seven regions can be viewed on the district’s website.

