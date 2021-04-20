DeKalb schools to offer in-person, virtual learning options next year

The DeKalb County School District recently said it will offer in-person learning five days a week for all students and expand its FLEX Academy to middle and high school students for the 2021-22 school year. The first day of classes is Aug. 2.

FLEX Academy is the district’s virtual learning platform and is currently open to students in ninth through 12th grade. Starting in the fall, middle and high school students will be allowed to enroll in core academic and elective classes through the program.