DeKalb schools to offer in-person, virtual learning options next year

DeKalb County students will have the choice to return to the classroom or sign up for remote learning next school year.
The DeKalb County School District recently said it will offer in-person learning five days a week for all students and expand its FLEX Academy to middle and high school students for the 2021-22 school year. The first day of classes is Aug. 2.
FLEX Academy is the district’s virtual learning platform and is currently open to students in ninth through 12th grade. Starting in the fall, middle and high school students will be allowed to enroll in core academic and elective classes through the program.
Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris told Board of Education members at its meeting Monday that the district is “super excited” to offer both options to students and looks forward to getting community feedback about the system’s plans.
The district’s regional superintendents will host virtual town hall meetings at 6 p.m. April 27-29 to gather feedback from the community for the upcoming school year. Links to the virtual meetings, as well as dates and times, can be found on the district’s website.