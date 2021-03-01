DeKalb school district solicits parents for work as teachers

DeKalb County School District officials recently asked parents whether they are interested in teaching opportunities in the school system.
Parents with children in the district can complete a survey for the district to determine whether they can be hired as substitute or full-time teachers, according to a recent post on one of the school system’s Facebook pages.
The post said the parents must be a “qualified college graduate.”
“We look forward to supporting our parents with their professional job-related goals,” the post said.
On March 9, students in prekindergarten through second grade, as well as sixth and ninth grades, can return to in-person learning in school buildings. Students in the remaining grades can return March 15.
Families also can keep their children in online-only learning, which has occurred since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.