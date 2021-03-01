X

DeKalb school district solicits parents for work as teachers

DeKalb County School Bus (AJC File Photo)
By Wilborn P. Nobles III, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb County School District officials recently asked parents whether they are interested in teaching opportunities in the school system.

Parents with children in the district can complete a survey for the district to determine whether they can be hired as substitute or full-time teachers, according to a recent post on one of the school system’s Facebook pages.

The post said the parents must be a “qualified college graduate.”

“We look forward to supporting our parents with their professional job-related goals,” the post said.

On March 9, students in prekindergarten through second grade, as well as sixth and ninth grades, can return to in-person learning in school buildings. Students in the remaining grades can return March 15.

Families also can keep their children in online-only learning, which has occurred since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

