DeKalb school district says no to prom for a second year

The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to switch to online learning in March 2020. Last year’s high school graduates saw months of planning for prom and other events go to waste.

As of March 25, DeKalb County schools has 992 confirmed cases of COVID 19, 754 of which are among staff and 238 are from students, according to the district’s website.

The superintendent said a focus group made up of principals will work with students, school staff and families to come up with “innovative suggestions and guidelines” for activities during senior week, which is usually held in May.

“The focus for senior week will be on creating memorable experiences for our seniors,” Watson-Harris said.