DeKalb school district closes additional buildings due to COVID-19

Staff at Smoke Rise Elementary School in Tucker are working virtually again today while the school is closed for cleaning, a district spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman did not say how many employees at the school were infected. Four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since last July, according to data from the district.

A district spokeswoman also said the meal production unit at the Robert Lewis Elementary School in Brookhaven was recently closed for cleaning. The meal production work was temporarily relocated, she said. Three employees at the school have tested positive for COVID-19 since last July, district data show.

A Stone Mountain High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and has not returned to the building, according to the district. Students are testing in an opposite wing of the building.

A classroom was closed at Panola Way Elementary School in Lithonia, but the spokeswoman said the room was sanitized and the building remains open.

The district also recently shut down its fingerprinting office for a second time. A spokeswoman said the fingerprinting unit will reopen on Wednesday.

DeKalb superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris or a designee determines whether a facility or school should be closed because of virus exposure, The district’s cleaning protocols are based on guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the district.