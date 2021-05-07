DeKalb County to install UV technology to fight COVID-19 in classrooms

DeKalb schools, which has about 93,000 students, reopened classrooms in March to students who wanted to return to in-person learning. The district said the new technology will enhance its current strategy of fighting COVID-19 in schools.

DeKalb is the second district in metro Atlanta to explore UV lighting to bolster its strategy of preventing COVID-19 from spreading in classrooms. The Cobb County Board of Education in December voted to use up to $12 million to install UV lighting troffers, as well as hand-rinsing machines containing aqueous ozone, at elementary schools.

However, the district in March halted the installation after the devices malfunctioned in two offices at an elementary school. The district is in talks with Protek Life, Inc., the company behind the lighting, to remove the technology from schools.