DeKalb residents file lawsuit against Atlanta over training center referendum

Local News
By
27 minutes ago
X
Plaintiff’s argue that DeKalb residents should be allowed to help collect signatures for the referendum petition.

Four residents of unincorporated DeKalb County are suing the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be able to collect signatures in the effort to get the public safety training center on the ballot as a referendum.

Opponents of Atlanta’s $90 million facility have launched a campaign to collect more than 70,000 signatures within a 60-day period to put the question of the controversial facility in front of voters in November.

In a new lawsuit filed Thursday, four residents of DeKalb County argue that since they live or have lived within four miles of the proposed training center site, they should be allowed to collect signatures for the petition. City code doesn’t allow individuals who are not currently city of Atlanta residents to do so.

The plaintiffs in the case are Dekalb County residents Lisa Baker, Jacqueline Dougherty, Keyanna Jones and Amelia Weltner.

Critics of the project have long pointed out that DeKalb residents who live around the proposed 85-acre site don’t have a say in its construction because they aren’t Atlanta voters who can cast ballots in local elections.

“Even though their own community bears the immediate impacts of the Training Center, ecologically and otherwise, Plaintiffs only ability to directly impact the City of Atlanta’s decision-making process is through acting as circulators of this petition,” the lawsuit reads.

The initial filing of the petition with the Atlanta municipal clerk’s office was denied twice before being approved on June 21.

The official countdown clock of 60 days began once interim Municipal Clerk Vanessa Walden handed official copies of the petition to organizers.

But plaintiffs in the new lawsuit want that clock to reset. They have asked the Northern District Court of Georgia to have the 60-day period restarted if it rules DeKalb residents are allowed to aid in collecting signatures.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

State reports surge in deaths for Georgia’s new moms during early pandemic1h ago

Credit: AP

New to Braves’ bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know about All-Star game
1h ago

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene not sweating Freedom Caucus purge
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After prison, they need jobs. Their pasts remain a barrier
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After prison, they need jobs. Their pasts remain a barrier
1h ago

Credit: Instagram post

TORPY: Beltline visionary gets testy with opponent as rail up for vote
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After prison, they need jobs. Their pasts remain a barrier
1h ago
Report: Georgia’s youth offenders spend longer stretches in isolation
3h ago
Home sales sag in June under the weight of creeping mortgage rates
21h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
18h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top