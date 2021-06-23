DeKalb partners with Ga. farmers, local churches for produce giveaway

DeKalb County is partnering with south Georgia farmers and local faith leaders for an upcoming produce giveaway.
Starting this weekend, a total of 2,500 boxes of Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables — including corn, squash, zucchini, bell peppers, cucumbers, eggplants, tomatoes and watermelon — will be distributed by six churches across the county.
DeKalb is using American Rescue Plan funds to buy the produce from farmers with excess crops, a continuation of a food distribution strategy it has implemented since last spring.
“This farm-to-table initiative continues our efforts to alleviate food insecurity for our residents hardest hit by the economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.
Saint Philip AME Church (240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta) will hold its distribution event starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 28.
The remaining churches will host their events on Saturday, June 26 at various starting times:
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church (6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest) will begin at 10 a.m.
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church (3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest) will begin at 9 a.m.
- Berean Christian Church (2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain) will begin at 10 a.m.
- Word of Life Christian Church (4097 Covington Highway in Decatur) will begin at 11 a.m.
- The Covenant Church (1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur) will begin at 10 a.m.