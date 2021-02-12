2,000 applications already in for DeKalb’s new rent relief program

By 3 p.m., more than 2,000 folks had already asked for help — a surefire sign of the economic pain being wrought by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are really excited to be able to help people, especially those already facing eviction,” Jayvone Hicks, DeKalb County Clerk of State and Magistrate Courts, said in a news release. “We are glad to be able to proactively offer relief instead of just processing writs of dispossessory.”