DeKalb County School District sends COVID-19 vaccine survey to staff

Melissa Harris, DeKalb’s deputy superintendent, told parents and staff in January that the district is partnering with the DeKalb County Board of Health to provide vaccinations once they are available. School nurses will get training on the vaccination process to give the doses to district employees.

Officials have not identified when and where vaccinations will occur. The Georgia Department of Public Health is currently administering the vaccines to people in Phase 1a+ — health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65 and older and law enforcement officials, firefighters and first responders.