DeKalb County pools will open in June

Online pre-registration will be required for pool use, and capacity will be limited to 35 swimmers at most facilities, a county spokesman said. Thanks to its more ample swimming and deck spaces, the Lithonia pool will have a capacity of 70.

“I know everyone is eager to get back to participating in recreational activities, so we are thrilled to provide these services,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “The parks department is looking forward to providing opportunities for the public to explore, engage and connect with our nationally accredited park system once again.”