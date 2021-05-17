DeKalb County pools will open in June

Many DeKalb County parks facilities — including public pools — will soon reopen for the first time since the pandemic began.
County athletic fields, sports facilities, playgrounds, picnic shelters and outdoor basketball courts will officially reopen for public use on Friday, officials said.
Pools and splashpads will be available starting Saturday, June 12.
Online pre-registration will be required for pool use, and capacity will be limited to 35 swimmers at most facilities, a county spokesman said. Thanks to its more ample swimming and deck spaces, the Lithonia pool will have a capacity of 70.
“I know everyone is eager to get back to participating in recreational activities, so we are thrilled to provide these services,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “The parks department is looking forward to providing opportunities for the public to explore, engage and connect with our nationally accredited park system once again.”
DeKalb’s “Camp Superstars,” a summer day camp for ages 5 to 15, will also resume in-person operations this summer. The camp, which runs from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, will start on Monday, June 14.
It costs $66 per week, with breakfast and lunch included.
The Porter Sanford Performing Arts and Community Center will reopen June 14 as well, albeit at a reduced capacity for indoor events.