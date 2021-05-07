ajc logo
X

DeKalb’s virtual career academy offering paid summer jobs for youths

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond speaks during his state of the county address, held virtually on Feb,. 25, 2021. SCREENSHOT
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond speaks during his state of the county address, held virtually on Feb,. 25, 2021. SCREENSHOT

Local News | 19 minutes ago
By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Applications now open for the academy’s 750 slots

Applications are now being accepted for the next session of DeKalb County’s virtual career academy.

There are 750 summer internships available for local youngsters — and they’re paid positions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to make it difficult for DeKalb County youth to find summer jobs and internships,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “Again, this year, DeKalb County will fill this training and financial gap by offering our summer jobs program as a virtual career academy.”

Applications can be submitted at dekalbcountyga.gov/careeracademy. The application period closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

ExploreMarker honoring DeKalb lynching victim installed

DeKalb residents between 14 and 24 years old are eligible to apply for the five-week program, which will run June 7 through July 9. Due to anticipated high demand, participants will be selected through a lottery system.

Participants will learn job readiness skills, receive academic counseling and more while being paid $9 an hour.

The program is a collaboration between the county, the DeKalb school district, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, WorkSource DeKalb and other community resource agencies.

For more information, contact Desjané Venable at dvenable@dekalbcountyga.gov or 404-687-3400.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top