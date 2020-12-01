DeKalb County approaching end of recount

While the recount was being wrapped up Tuesday, DeKalb was also conducting an election. Voters in parts of DeKalb, Fulton and Clayton counties were headed to the polls to decide the runoff in a special election to fill the final few weeks of late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ final term in Congress.

The winner between former Atlanta city councilman Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse president Robert Franklin will serve only until the next full-term representative from Congressional District 5 — state Sen. Nikema Williams — is sworn in next month.

Voters in the city of Doraville were also weighing in on a runoff for a city council seat.

DeKalb spokesman Erik Burton said the county had “an issue-free opening” to the election Tuesday morning.