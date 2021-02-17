DeKalb commissioner to host Black History Month panel discussion

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host a Black History Month discussion next week.
The panel discussion will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 and streamed at dctvchannel23.tv and on Davis Johnson’s Facebook page. Those interested can also register for the event here.
The event — titled “The Evolution of Voting Rights in Black America: From Picking Cotton to Picking Presidents and Senators” — will be moderated by radio host and commentator Rashad Richey.
Panelists will include DeKalb Commissioners Larry Johnson and Ted Terry; local attorneys Mawuli Davis and Nia Weeks; DeKalb elections board member Dele Lowman-Smith; and Hillary Hall from the National Vote at Home Institute.
Charles Holt is billed as a special musical guest.