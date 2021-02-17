X

DeKalb commissioner to host Black History Month panel discussion

02/10/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — DeKalb County Board of Health Director Dr. Sandra Elizabeth Ford, left, administers a second COVID-19 vaccination shot to DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson during a DeKalb County Board of Health and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. COVID-19 vaccination event at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Stonecrest, Wednesday, February 10, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Local News | 13 minutes ago
By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host a Black History Month discussion next week.

The panel discussion will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 and streamed at dctvchannel23.tv and on Davis Johnson’s Facebook page. Those interested can also register for the event here.

The event — titled “The Evolution of Voting Rights in Black America: From Picking Cotton to Picking Presidents and Senators” — will be moderated by radio host and commentator Rashad Richey.

Panelists will include DeKalb Commissioners Larry Johnson and Ted Terry; local attorneys Mawuli Davis and Nia Weeks; DeKalb elections board member Dele Lowman-Smith; and Hillary Hall from the National Vote at Home Institute.

Charles Holt is billed as a special musical guest.

