DeKalb commissioner becomes National Association of Counties president

Longtime DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson is now president of the National Association of Counties, an influential organization that advocates for more than 3,000 local governments across the country.
Johnson — who has represented the southwestern corner of DeKalb for nearly two decades — was sworn in over the weekend at NACo’s annual conference.
“I am honored to lead the National Association of Counties as we emerge stronger than ever from this unprecedented public health and economic crisis,” he said in a press release. “Over the past year, we literally saved lives and delivered critical services to our residents. We must now create opportunities for people and places to thrive.”
Johnson has been active in NACo since 2005 and has served as chair of several committees, caucuses and task forces.
As stated in his inaugural remarks, his priorities as the organization’s president will fall under the acronym THRIVE: technology, health, readiness, infrastructure, Vulnerable populations and economic opportunities.
“Through this focus, he hopes to uplift examples of county perseverance and problem-solving through the COVID-19 pandemic, and innovative uses of federal funds and local partnerships to improve outcomes for all residents,” a press release said.