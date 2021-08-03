DeKalb commission gives blessing to higher cap on rental aid

In DeKalb alone, more than 1,700 writs of possession have already been filed. At least 3,000 more cases are in earlier stages of the eviction process, Thurmond estimated.

The local moratorium will temporarily stop those evictions from moving forward — and give the county more time to distribute money meant to prevent them altogether.

Like most other jurisdictions across the state and the country, DeKalb has struggled to quickly distribute federal rental assistance dollars. As of Friday, the county’s Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition had disbursed about $3.5 million to local landlords to cover residents’ past due rent.

That’s only about 11% of the $31 million DeKalb currently has allocated for rental and utility assistance, and the county will receive even more federal funds in the coming months.

One of the most consistent complaints lodged against DeKalb’s TLAC program has been its cap on the amount of assistance it can provide on behalf of any one renter: 60% of the amount owed, up to $10,000.

In coordination with Jackson’s local eviction ban, Thurmond proposed authorizing the program to cover 100% of all past-due rent up to 12 months.

The CEO did not need formal approval for the change, but county commissioners gave it their unanimous blessing in an informal vote Tuesday morning.

As early as next week, the commission could also approve giving a total of up to $1.5 million to three local nonprofits. DeKalb COO Zach Williams said the organizations — New Life Ministries, the International Rescue Committee and the Latin American Association — would be tasked with identifying people “who are most likely to benefit from the rental assistance program” and helping them navigate the paperwork necessary to receive aid.

Davis Johnson plans to allocate $600,000 of her district’s discretionary relief funds for similar efforts.

Lindsey Siegel is the director of housing advocacy at the Atlanta Legal Aid Society, an organization that is helping with the tenant-landlord mediation process that’s part of DeKalb’s assistance program. She said the county’s recent actions “will no doubt save many families from becoming homeless.”

“I applaud this change and the flexibility that the program is showing,” Siegel wrote in an email. “In the midst of the crisis we’re facing from the Delta variant, keeping families housed will save lives.”

For more information on DeKalb County’s rental assistance program, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp.

On the vaccination front

DeKalb County has also renewed its emphasis on COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks, and plans to expand an initiative offering $50 prepaid debit cards to residents who receive shots.

Thurmond said Tuesday a vaccination event on Aug. 14 will be dedicated to the memory of Laquitta Willis — the clerk shot and killed in June during a mask dispute at the Candler Road convenience store where she worked.

Details are still being finalized.