DeKalb officials ID cashier shot to death after mask dispute, deputy who was struck

“Everybody in here is like family,” she said. “People that’ve been here, that worked here, still come to the store that don’t work here anymore.”

It’s hard to take in, she said. On Tuesday, the store’s somber exterior was lined with flowers where people had created a memorial for the slain cashier.

The volatile incident led to a gunfire exchange that injured both the suspect who authorities charged with shooting the cashier and an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who tried to intervene in the argument.

Employees described Willis as an integral figure in the store.

“She was like management to me,” Crawford said, adding that she had worked alongside the late cashier for a year. “I looked up to her as management. She worked customer service, she trained cashiers and everything. She’s just a good person all around.”

The incident began as an argument between the cashier and a shopper, Victor Lee Tucker Jr., over wearing his face mask. The sheriff’s office did not specify if Tucker had refused to wear a mask, but signage outside the store indicates that face coverings are required while inside.

Crawford contended that encountering irate customers at the store is not unusual.

“We had to deal with a lot of different people coming in,” she said. “Some people had attitude problems and stuff and they get smart with us, but we have to ignore that because we have to do our job.”

When conflicts arise in the supermarket, Crawford said, the employees depend on a security guard to come to their aid.

“They’re here to protect us, and they’ve done a wonderful job at doing it,” she said. “I don’t know what happened yesterday.”

An employee at the Big Bear Supermarket was fatally shot after getting into an argument with a customer over wearing his mask, police said. Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Tucker, 30, of Palmetto, initially left the store without making a purchase after the argument, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. However, shortly after, he returned with a gun.

“Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her,” Miles said in a news release. “Tucker then began shooting at a (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) deputy who was attempting to intervene while working off-duty at the supermarket. The deputy and Tucker exchanged gunfire, and both were wounded during the shootout.”

The deputy, 54-year-old Danny Jordan, was hit twice by gunfire. The bulletproof vest he was wearing saved his life, Sheriff Melody Maddox said in a news conference Monday.

Jordan was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where he remained Tuesday morning, officials said. He was last reported as being stable.

Jordan is a retired DeKalb police officer working in the sheriff’s office reserve unit, agency spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. He had been with the police department since 1998 before joining the reserve unit in March of this year.

Several other people were inside the store when the gunfire erupted, and a second cashier was grazed by a bullet, Miles said. According to the sheriff’s office, her injuries are not life-threatening.

It’s concerning to Crawford, who said she’s seen numerous news reports of people entering supermarkets with guns and opening fire on people inside.

“Something is happening,” Crawford said. “I work for Kroger. You understand me? That could have been Kroger yesterday. It was Publix three or four weeks ago, and that was in Midtown. It’s right here at home. You can’t get no closer than that. It could have been any one of us.”

Tucker was trying to crawl out of the supermarket’s front doors when he was stopped and arrested by two responding DeKalb police officers, Miles said. He was taken to Grady, where he was said to be stable Monday night. Maddox said she believed the man was shot multiple times.

Upon his release, Tucker will be booked into the DeKalb County Jail on counts of malice murder, aggravated assault on an officer and aggravated assault with intent to murder.

The fatal incident is not Tucker’s first encounter with the criminal justice system. DeKalb jail records indicate he has been arrested numerous times in the past decade on misdemeanor charges ranging from driving under the influence to family violence.

In May 2018, Tucker was arrested on multiple charges, including cruelty to children and battery related to family violence, DeKalb jail records show.

The details of the incident that led to those charges aren’t clear, but according to DeKalb court records, he was sentenced to two years on probation after pleading guilty to simple battery and battery. The third-degree cruelty to children charge was dismissed, along with one count of obstruction of law enforcement and one count of battery.

He was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, attend parenting classes and have no contact with the victims until those classes were complete.

In February of the previous year, he was arrested on a count of felony terroristic threats and acts, jail records show. Records indicate the case was dismissed.

On June 13, 2012, Tucker was arrested by DeKalb police on a misdemeanor count of battery, jail records show. According to court records, he was sentenced to a year on probation and six anger management classes, along with a fee.