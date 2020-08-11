DeKalb approves $15M small business loan program

Businesses with annual revenues of less than $1 million and 20 or fewer employees will be eligible. Priority will be given to businesses that did not receive support from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Loans are eligible for forgiveness after three months if participating businesses follow the spending parameters and maintain employees — or prove a “good faith” effort toward doing so.

The application period will run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7. More information will be available at dekalbcountyga.gov/COVID19loan.

“We gathered insights and information to better understand the most pressing needs of this vital sector of our small business owners,” said Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, who chaired the business committee of the county’s COVID-19 task force. “We view a small business loan program for DeKalb as an integral resource in supporting not only small businesses, but the DeKalb community at large.”

DeKalb County received a total of $125 million from the federal CARES Act relief package. It has thus far dedicated money toward providing hazard pay to frontline county workers; creating new COVID-19 testing sites; addressing food insecurity; and providing money to nonprofits that help with rent and utility assistance, among other initiatives.

The county has also set aside about $32.6 million for use by local cities.