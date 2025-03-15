Explore New app for young women aims to reduce maternal mortality risks

Consider Angela Stanton-King, founder of Auntie Angie’s House and adviser to Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. She gave birth to a child while handcuffed to a delivery bed. Since then, she has made it her mission to support and uplift local mothers who feel abortion is their only option.

Georgia Republican Rep. Mesha Mainor, a lifelong Democrat until quite recently, sponsored legislation that would have created the Georgia Commission on Maternal and Infant Health and founded the Fulton County-based Maternal & Infant Health Task Force. When it comes to infant health and maternal health care, Georgia should be leading. There is still tremendous opportunity for pro-life leaders in Georgia to demonstrate both the power of and need for holistic, wraparound care for vulnerable women through pregnancy and the first year of motherhood.

More than one-third of Georgia’s counties are classified as “maternal care deserts.” These are areas without hospitals or birthing centers that offer obstetric care. There are proven solutions to these sorts of challenges. Telehealth, for instance, is proven to help women who are vulnerable, underserved or at high risk of medical complications in a maternal care desert or low-access area.