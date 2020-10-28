COVID outbreak at Buckhead nursing home infects nearly 50 residents

Bayer said inspectors found no deficiencies at the William Breman home during checks of its infection-control procedures during the pandemic, including one conducted last week.

“It’s a nightmare. ... They had been doing well,” said Miriam Karp, whose 91-year-old mother lives at the home and recently tested positive for the virus. “Why is this happening now, seven months later?”

Across Georgia, long-term care facilities have fared better during September and October, in terms of outbreaks and deaths. August was the worst month of the pandemic for long-term care facilities, but October is on track to have the lowest number of deaths and infections of the pandemic, said Tony Marshall, president of the Georgia Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes and assisted living communities.

Along with the Buckhead facility, state figures show that nursing homes in Ellijay, Fairburn, Eastman and Lafayette have all been hit with outbreaks in October after staying relatively safe for most of the pandemic.

Since the pandemic began, more than 2,600 Georgians in long-term care facilities have died from the virus, according to the state. At least 15,300 long-term residents and more than 8,000 staff have tested positive in spite of state and federal requirements for testing and limits on visitors at nursing homes, assisted living communities and personal care homes.

Karp said her mother was tested on Oct. 15, and the results came back three days later. Her mother is so far asymptomatic.

Throughout this month, Karp has received email updates from management every few days informing families about the increasing case numbers. Families are not allowed to visit the facility.

“We are helpless. We can’t be there,” said Karp, adding that she wishes the facility would provide better communication about her mother’s condition and vitals and how they plan to move residents to adjust to the outbreak.